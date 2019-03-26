Man facing numerous charges after shot fired at Sask. RCMP member

An Edmonton man is facing numerous charges after a shot was fired at a Saskatchewan RCMP member during a police chase near Battleford.

A spike belt had been used to stop a vehicle during a pursuit on the evening of March 21, police said, when the driver allegedly shot at the officer.

The officer returned fire before the driver took off, leading police on another chase.

A suspect was taken into custody after the vehicle was abandoned and the people in the vehicle hitched a ride with an unsuspecting member of the public, police said.

Randall Nicotine, 33, is facing 12 charges including forcible confinement, child endangerment, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and resisting arrest.

He has made a first court appearance and is scheduled to be back in North Battleford provincial court on March 26.

Saskatchewan RCMP has also requested Moose Jaw Police Service to carry out an external investigation into the incident.

RCMP officials said they made the request for transparency and public confidence.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Justice has also been requested to appoint an independent observer.