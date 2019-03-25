Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of toddler in Prince Albert, Sask.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a toddler found in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert police and Parkland Ambulance paramedics were called shortly after noon on March 20 to a downtown apartment building where the 21-month-old was reported to be unconscious.

The toddler was taken to Victoria Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police announced the death was considered a homicide after an autopsy last week.

The accused is scheduled to make his first Prince Albert provincial court appearance on March 26.

Members from the criminal investigations and forensic identification sections will be working with the office of the chief coroner to investigate the death.