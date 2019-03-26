Gun amnesty program underway in Saskatchewan

A gun amnesty program is underway in Saskatchewan in an effort to reduce gun violence in the province.

Weyburn police Chief Mario Pritchard, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, hopes the program will help curb future gun crime rates.

“We do know that weapons are stolen in break and enters, and those weapons usually end up in a violent crime or can end up in a violent crime,” Pritchard said.

“By removing that opportunity we believe that it increases public safety.”

Anyone wanting to surrender unwanted firearms, replica firearms or ammunition should contact local RCMP or police detachment by April 19.

Firearms turned in will be examined for possible links to unsolved crimes, but police said people who turn in firearms will not be subject to any charges related to unauthorized possession of the weapons.

The association says the program will not have any adverse impact on responsible firearms owners.

A province-wide gun amnesty program in 2018 resulted in the surrender of 369 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

