Shot fired at Sask. RCMP member during police chase

Saskatchewan RCMP said a shot was fired at an officer during a police chase on Thursday evening.

Officers were initially called out to Highway 4 south of Battleford for a report of an erratic driver, police said, and were advised the driver was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

READ MORE: 2-year-old 3rd homicide victim of 2019 in Prince Albert, Sask.

A traffic stop was unsuccessfully attempted when the vehicle was located and a chase started on grid roads and then north on Highway 4 toward Battleford, police said.

A spike belt was used to stop the vehicle, at which time police said the driver shot at an officer, and the member returned fire.

No injuries were reported.

It was then confirmed by officers other people were in the vehicle.

The driver then took off, RCMP said, and officers chased it until it stopped a second time and everyone inside fled.

READ MORE: Recent string of violent crimes in Pleasant Hill

RCMP said a containment area was set up on the south side of Battle River, and specialized units, including the Saskatoon police air support unit, were called in to help with the search.

It was later determined the driver and passengers had managed to get a ride from an unsuspecting member of the public, police said, and a traffic stop was made on Highway 29 and a suspect was taken into custody.

Charges have yet to be laid and RCMP said there will be an increased police presence on highways 4 and 29 as the investigation continues.