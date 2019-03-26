London woman charged in northeast London stabbing: police

London police have a woman in custody who is facing several charges in relation to a stabbing investigation from Saturday evening.

Police say a man and two women were at a residence near Kipps Lane and Arbour Glen Crescent when one of the women allegedly punched the man.

The other woman asked the suspect to leave, and police say that’s when the victim was stabbed. She was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the area before police arrived, and officers continued to search the area for her.

Police were able to locate and arrest the suspect on Monday afternoon.

Keeley Dianne Shipway, a 27-year-old from London, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and assault.

Shipway had a court appearance on Monday in relation to the charges.

It’s not Shipway’s first run in with the justice system, a police source tells 980 CFPL.

In 2011, Shipway was sentenced to five years behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2010 stabbing death of 23-year-old Troy Nicholas of London.

In September 2016, she was charged with several offences including robbery and assaulting a peace officer in relation to an incident in Norfolk County. A 22-year-old Windsor man was also charged in that case.

