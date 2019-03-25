London police investigate two incidents of injured geese found in parks, shot by arrows

London police are appealing to the public for information following two separate incidents involving geese shot by arrows in 2019.

Most recently, London police foot patrol officers found a goose that had been shot by an arrow off a biking path in Gibbons Park near Grosvenor at roughly 11:20 a.m. on Sunday.

The goose was taken in by the London Animal Care Centre.

Previously, police say officers were called to Springbank Park on January 17 after receiving a call about a goose shot with an arrow.

In that case, the arrow was removed and the goose was taken in by an animal rescue agency.

Both incidents remain under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).