Norfolk OPP search for pickup truck that ran over a family of geese Monday

Norfolk county OPP are searching for a pickup truck that struck a family of geese Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk County are searching for a pickup truck that was reported to have run over a family of geese.

OPP say a complaint came in at around 7 am Monday from a concerned citizen who witnessed the incident.

Police say a white RAM pickup truck was travelling on Norfolk Street North, when a family of geese attempted to cross the road.

According to police, the truck made no attempt to stop or slow down and continued to drive after striking the animals.

Upon reporting the incident, the witness provided a licence plate number to police.

Norfolk County OPP say they could not find the remains of the geese, but will be following up with the owner of the vehicle.

