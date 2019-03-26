One person airlifted to hospital after Hwy. 401 crash in Chatham

One person was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash over the weekend on Hwy. 401 in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent OPP say four other people in the vehicle were also taken to hospital after emergency services responded to the crash around 6 p.m. on Sunday. They say a vehicle heading eastbound lost control, entered the south ditch and rolled over.

Police haven’t provided an update on the conditions of the five individuals but did say all of them were adults.

The eastbound lanes of Hwy. 401 were closed for several hours between Highway 40 and Kent Bridge Road on Sunday night.

OPP say their investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).