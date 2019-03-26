Waterloo police cruiser rammed after thieves flee and leave vehicle in gear
A Waterloo Region Police cruiser was damaged on Monday afternoon after police pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle in Kitchener and the thieves fled with the car in gear.
Police say they attempted to pull over the vehicle after spotting it at Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street South.
READ MORE: Waterloo police officer injured after stolen Cadillac rams cruiser in getaway
The four teens inside the vehicle took off but lest the vehicle in gear. Police say it then hit the cruiser causing minor damage.
Police chased down two of the boys, tracking down the other two later.
READ MORE: 2 Waterloo police cruisers damaged in stolen car investigation
All four were charged with several offences including possession of stolen property and occupying a stolen motor vehicle.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.