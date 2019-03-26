Crime
March 26, 2019 10:56 am

Waterloo police cruiser rammed after thieves flee and leave vehicle in gear

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A Waterloo Region Police cruiser was damaged on Monday afternoon after police pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle in Kitchener and the thieves fled with the car in gear.

Police say they attempted to pull over the vehicle after spotting it at Alpine Plaza on Ottawa Street South.

The four teens inside the vehicle took off but lest the vehicle in gear. Police say it then hit the cruiser causing minor damage.

Police chased down two of the boys, tracking down the other two later.

All four were charged with several offences including possession of stolen property and occupying a stolen motor vehicle.

