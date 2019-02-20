2 Waterloo police cruisers damaged in stolen car investigation

Two Waterloo Regional Police cruisers were damaged after a trio of suspects fled in a reportedly stolen SUV in Galt on Tuesday.

Police said that officers spotted a 2006 GMC Trailblazer near the intersection of Dundas Street North and Hespeler Road that had been reported stolen.

Police tried to flag the vehicle down, which did not stop before it turned onto Jarvis Street where it did come to a stop.

As two officers approached the SUV, the driver hit the gas and drove at them, according to police. They managed to get out of the way but police said the Trailblazer hit the two cruisers before driving across someone’s front lawn.

The SUV and its three occupants were last seen heading southbound on Water Street North.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2299 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.