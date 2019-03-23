Decision Alberta

March 23, 2019

Alberta election Day 5: Where the leaders are on Saturday

By Online Journalist  Global News

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley makes a campaign stop in Edmonton Alta., on Wednesday March 20, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
After a busy first few days on the Alberta election campaign trail, most party leaders have a lighter schedule on Saturday.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley will have a photo opportunity in her riding in Edmonton.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney will be in Red Deer to talk about fighting for a better deal for Alberta.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan is spending the day in Calgary, doorknocking and attending events.

No schedule was released for Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel.

Here’s where the leaders will be:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

Edmonton — Photo opportunity at the corner of 88 Avenue and 98 Street, 2 p.m.

United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney

Red Deer — Speaking at Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery, 4525 47a Ave., 3 p.m.

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Making calls at campaign HQ, 9-10:30 a.m.

Calgary — Doorknocking in Calgary-Mountain View, 12-5 p.m.

Calgary — Alberta Liberal campaign kickoff, Calgary-Varsity constituency, 3423 Benton Dr. N.W., 5:30 p.m.

Calgary — Pakistani Day celebrations at Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association, 95 Falshire Dr. N.E., 7-9 p.m.

