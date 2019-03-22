Former Anglican priest sentenced to nine years in prison

A former Anglican priest who was found guilty of sexually abusing four boys from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation several decades ago has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
David Norton, 72, was sentenced Friday morning. He was found guilty on Nov. 6, 2018 of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault.
Norton admitted that he invited the boys over to his apartment frequently to “treat them” to things like day trips, movies and food that their families couldn’t afford.
The former priest claimed in his testimony that the boys would always wear their street clothes to bed and he had no physical contact with them beyond hugs.
The victims, however, testified that Norton would offer them pajamas to sleep in and he would often end up sleeping in the same bed as them, despite any objections they had.
They said that Norton would also kiss them on the lips for 10 to 15 seconds and initiate other forms of physical contact, including rubbing their thighs.
