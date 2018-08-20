‘You’re a disgrace to the collar you once wore’: victims detail impact of sexual abuse by former Anglican priest

A man sexually abused by a former Anglican priest never became a parent, because he feared his child would meet someone like David Norton.

Troubling victim impact statements read out in court Monday detailed how the man, now in his 30s, continues to struggle with years of sexual abuse that started after his mother introduced him to Norton, who is now 72 years old.

The victim was nine at the time. It wasn’t until he was an adult and heard about other charges against Norton, that he came forward to police.

“The amount of years I shaved off my life, trying to cope with what you did,” the victim reflected.

“I self-medicated so much, I didn’t know what sober was.”

Alcoholism and drug use have plagued his life, he told the court. He didn’t buy a bed until he was 29, because he used to sleep on a couch to avoid being sexually abused during sleepovers at Norton’s home.

“I’ve had four abortions,” he told the court, which he attributes to the fact he “couldn’t handle becoming a father.” He wishes he could have one of those babies back, the statement said.

The victim also wrote about the “stupid smirk smile” Norton would give him while talking to his mother at church.

“You sat by, damn well knowing I was messed up, and you did nothing.”

Crown attorney Christopher Heron read into court both the victim’s statement and one written by his mother. Both their identities are protected by a court order.

“My son never chose to be a father, because he didn’t want to let the chance a person like you would come into his life,” she wrote.

She remembers how she felt when her son first told her, several years later, about what happened to him between 1991 and 1995.

“He started crying. I was devastated.”

For a while, she said, she wrestled with how God could allow something like this to happen to her son. Eventually, she realized “God didn’t let this happen … you alone chose to use my son for your own gratification.”

“You’re a disgrace to the collar you once wore.”

When given a chance to speak in court, Norton spoke about how “remorse” has been a theme during judicial proceedings.

“I’m full of remorse. And I am, especially for those things I am guilty of.”

In May, Norton pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual interference. According to a statement of facts, Norton and the victim would spend time alone together at Norton’s home, at his church, inside his truck and trailer, and on camping trips.

During these trips, the court heard in May the pair would go skinny dipping together, they’d cuddle in bed so Norton could keep the boy warm, and Norton would perform sexual acts on the victim, including fondling and fellatio. The Crown also said Norton taught the victim to French kiss and how to drive while fondling him.

Heron said their relationship ended in high school when the victim’s peers began teasing him about it.

Heron is arguing for a custodial sentence of 4.5 years in prison, while defence lawyer Gord Cudmore is arguing for a conditional sentence of two years less a day, and three years of probation. A conditional sentence would mean house arrest, though the judge is not convinced it’s “legally available” for this case.

The judge told Cudmore to deliver written submissions Thursday on why a conditional sentence is legally available. The sentencing hearing continues on Friday.

In 1997, Norton was an Anglican priest at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in the Chippewa of the Thames First Nations reserve. He retired in 2011.

Norton also worked as a part-time professor in the history department of King’s University College in 2003.