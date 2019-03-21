3 goals in the third takes Edmonton Oilers past Blue Jackets

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Place Thursday night.

The teams combined for no goals and only six shots in the first period, with Columbus having a 4-2 edge. The record for fewest combined shots in a period in an Oilers game is five. That was set on Jan. 12, 1999 when Dallas outshot Edmonton 3-2 in the second period. Current Oilers coach Ken Hitchcock was the Stars’ bench boss at the time.

The Blue Jackets’ David Savard opened the scoring with 8:25 left in the second, converting a cross-ice pass from Markus Nutivaara. The Oilers’ Kyle Brodziak fired home a wrist shot from the left wing 1:42 later. Joe Gambardella earned an assist on the play for his first NHL point.

Edmonton forward Zack Kassian one-timed a pass from McDavid 45 seconds into the third to put the Oilers up 2-1. With 5:58 left, McDavid got in behind the Blue Jackets’ defence. His shot hit the post, but rebounded out and bounced in off Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo. The Oilers’ Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a power-play goal just over two minutes later.

Kassian tied a career-high with his 14th goal, set in 2013-14 when he was with Vancouver.

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl had three assists to reach 301 points for his career.

Nugent-Hopkins set a new career-high with his 25th goal of the season.

Mikko Koskinen made 19 saves for the win.

The Oilers (33-34-7) will host Ottawa Saturday afternoon.

