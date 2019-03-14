Edmonton Oilers playoff hopes fade further with loss to Devils

The Edmonton Oilers’ slim playoff hopes grew dimmer Wednesday night with a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place.

The Oilers are six points out of a playoff spot with a dozen games left in their season. The Devils snapped a seven-game winless skid.

New Jersey’s Kenny Agostino opened the scoring 7:34 into the first. His wrist shot went off the right shoulder of Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen and flipped up in the air. It landed behind Koskinen and he inadvertently pushed it back and over the goal line.

Edmonton’s Sam Gagner came back with a deflection to make it 1-1. On a power play, the Oilers Alex Chiasson scored his 20th goal of the season by nudging in a pass from Connor McDavid.

The Devils’ Travis Zajac tied it 2-2 with a power play goal in the last minute of the first.

The Devils controlled the second period. New Jersey defenceman Damon Severson picked the corner on a power play, then Edmonton native John Quenneville wired a slapper to the top corner.

Koskinen was pulled after allowing four goals in 18 shots is almost 33 minutes. New Jersey’s Kevin Rooney beat Edmonton netminder Anthony Stolarz to make it 5-2 for the Devils.

With the teams playing four-on-four, the Oilers’ Matt Benning one-timed a shot home with 40.5 seconds to go in the frame. McDavid earned an assist for his 100th point of the season, becoming the first Oiler since Wayne Gretzky in 1987-88 to record three straight 100-point campaigns.

New Jersey’s Blake Coleman added a shorthanded goal in the third.

The Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl was held off the scoresheet, ending his point streak at 14 games.

The Oilers (31-32-7) open a three-game road trip against Arizona on Saturday.

