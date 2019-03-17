Connor McDavid scores twice as Edmonton Oilers win in OT

Connor McDavid had two goals including the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers edged the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 Saturday night.

The Oilers have won four straight road games.

They’re seven points behind the Coyotes for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

McDavid opened the scoring shorthanded before the game was four minutes old. He blazed around Oliver Ekman-Larsson and lifted a shot past Darcy Kuemper. Alex Galchenyuk tied it late in the period with a power play goal.

In the second period, Matt Benning fired a shot right inside the post to score for the third straight game. Galchenyuk banged in a centering pass 14 seconds later to make it 2-2.

Each team had a power play in the final ten minutes of the third, but neither could cash in.

In overtime, McDavid took a centering pass from Oscar Klefbom off his skate. The puck flipped up in the air and McDavid wristed it past Kuemper just as it hit the ice.

The Oilers, 32-32-7, will visit Vegas Sunday night.