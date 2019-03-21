Pointe-Claire approves re-designed condo plans at site of historic Pioneer bar

The city of Pointe-Claire approved re-designed plans for the condos that will replace the historic Pioneer in the village, but people living in the area are proposing something different.

At a meeting Thursday night, the Pointe-Claire historical society, along with a newly-formed group called “Heart of Pointe-Claire,” presented an alternate plan.

They say their revised design respects the building’s heritage and echoes the way it looked back in the 1920s.

“Our project aims to restore it to that glory period,” said Michel Forest, president of the Pointe-Claire heritage preservation society.

The Pioneer was sold to a developer who was planning to build modern condos. But after opposition, the developer altered the design.

People, however, still aren’t happy.

“To us, it’s not a big difference from the original project so we still have the same arguments,” Forest said. “It doesn’t fit the village.”

The developer also now owns a public parking lot adjacent to the Pioneer, but is reducing the number of spots available to the public from 35 to eight.

City officials now say they will offer other parking options for village visitors, and are planning to reconfigure a stretch of Lanthier Avenue.