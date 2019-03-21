Kelowna police officer injured in arrest of allegedly combative man

Multiple officers were needed to arrest a combative man, Kelowna police said on Thursday, with one officer requiring medical treatment at a hospital.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the Wednesday incident started when the Kelowna Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance Service asked for police assistance during an emergency medical call around 6 p.m.

Police say they were told a man had been acting irregularly with medical crews before fleeing on foot into heavy traffic along Glenmore Road and Watson Road.

READ MORE: Man dies, Ottawa police officer hurt in shooting outside Elmvale Acres mall

Police say officers soon arrived and apprehended the man without incident. But while further medical assessments were being done, the man fled again, reportedly into a gated community.

WATCH: Kelowna family reunited with pet, has suspicion about who stole their dog

Police say multiple officers then swarmed the area, locating the man a short time later. Numerous officers were reportedly required to subdue the man, whom police say was allegedly assaultive towards them.

READ MORE: 2 RCMP officers hurt during early Saturday morning traffic stop, pursuit in Airdrie

“Several of our Kelowna RCMP officers sustained minor injuries while one of our regular members required further medical treatment in hospital,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“This incident serves as a reminder of how each and every day police officers place themselves at risk to protect the communities they serve.”

No further information was released by police on the man, his identity or whether he will be facing possible charges.