2 RCMP officers hurt during early-morning traffic stop, pursuit in Airdrie

Two RCMP officers were injured after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit early Saturday morning.

Officers tried to stop a “suspicious vehicle” on Yankee Valley Boulevard in Airdrie at 2:10 a.m.

As they were getting into position, the suspect drove away in a dangerous manner, RCMP said. Police pursued the vehicle until it suddenly stopped at the intersection of Cooper’s Crossing Gate and Cooper’s Drive.

Officers got out of their unmarked police car and, as they approached, the suspect vehicle reversed at a “high rate of speed” into one of the officers and two police vehicles. Police believe the officer was dragged by the suspect vehicle. After the collision, one of the police cars was inoperable, RCMP said.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled, hitting an occupied civilian vehicle in the process, rendering it inoperable.

Again, RCMP pursued the vehicle and it eventually went into a ditch on Township Road 270 at Range Road 290. Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter offered assistance, RCMP said.

Of the four people in the suspect vehicle, three were arrested as the driver fled on foot — but was located a short time later by Airdrie Police Dog Service.

“In times like these, you really see how the RCMP is one big family,” said Cpl. Gina Slaney. “[The officer is] in good hands.”

The officer who was struck by the vehicle was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries. A second officer sustained minor injuries to his hand during the arrest, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this incident, contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.