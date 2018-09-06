2 men injured after garage explodes behind Airdrie home

The public was asked to stay away from a garage explosion in Airdrie on Thursday afternoon as emergency responders flocked to the area.

RCMP said officers, along with the Airdrie Fire Department and EMS, were called after a garage exploded on 1 Avenue N.E. at about 2:15 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m., police said the public should stay clear of the area for safety reasons and to allow emergency services to conduct their investigation.

In a release issued by the City of Airdrie just after 5 p.m., officials said the explosion happened in a detached garage behind a home.

Fire investigators said the explosion happened inside the 26′ by 26′ garage and caused significant damage, the city said.

Two men at the scene were taken to hospital by ambulance.

One Avenue was temporarily closed in the area around the explosion and utilities were shut off.

RCMP and fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blast and the extent of the damage.