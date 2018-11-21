Airdrie first responders battle it out for the good of the community

A war is raging in Airdrie and it’s expected to last precisely three months.

From November through to January, Airdrie Municipal Enforcement alongside RCMP will be battling the Airdrie Fire Department and Alberta Health Services’ Emergency Medical Services in a series of challenges that ultimately will support several key causes within the community.

“There was a phenomena going around about lip sync videos and police officers from other parts of Canada and the U.S.,” says Cpl. Glenn Odishaw of the Airdrie RCMP, explaining how the friendly competition started. “We came up with the idea instead of just doing a lip sync video, we wanted to do a challenge within the city so we could get the community involved.”

The extended competition has been dubbed the Sirens Lip Sync Showdown: Battle for Airdrie. It will see the loser lip sync a song of the winner’s choice in a music video.

The real winners, of course, will be those that make up the community of over 60,000.

In the first challenge this month, teams will see who can collect the most toy donations for the Airdrie Lioness Club’s 2018 Christmas Hamper program. Teams are identified by colour. Team Blue consists of law enforcement personnel. Team Red is made up of first responders from the fire department and EMS.

“The red team has pulled ahead,” jokes EMS public education officer Stuart Brideaux. “We might even have to pull back a little bit or even help them (Team Blue) out a little bit as the challenge goes.”

Collection bins have been placed in various locations throughout the city and residents are encouraged to drop their new, unwrapped toy in the bin of their choice.

Team AME/RCMP will have their blue bins set up at 2 Highland Park N.E. Team AFD/AHS’ red bins can be found at any of the three fire stations in town.

The two teams will also have their respective bins ready to receive donations at the Sirens Charity Hockey Game this weekend. It is being run in conjunction with this month’s challenge and will see former NHLers Mike Commodore and Kevin Haller, as well as Airdrie YouTube celebrities Jacob and Ollie of On the Bench fame, come out to give each team some help on the ice.

Toy donations will be accepted in lieu of admission to the friendly game of shinny, which will take place at the Ron Ebbesen Arena on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.