Alberta Party would boost school support funding, add educational assistants

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel says if he were elected premier in the April 16 provincial election he would double the number of educational assistants in schools.

Mandel says a $230-million boost in funding would allow for the extra support in kindergarten to Grade 12 classrooms.

READ MORE: Alberta election promise tracker: Where do the parties stand on the major issues?

He says teachers need help as classes become increasingly diverse with children from different cultures, backgrounds and circumstances.

The Alberta Party would also create an agency to test students with possible learning challenges so they could get help as soon as possible.

READ MORE: Vouchers, tax credits part of Alberta Party leader’s child-care plan

Mandel made the announcement at Al Mustafa Academy in south Edmonton before heading to a rally in Calgary.