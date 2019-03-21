3 men, 1 woman from Kitchener arrested in connection to break-ins across Southern Ontario: police

Three men and a woman from Kitchener have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins across Southern Ontario, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police allege the foursome were involved in commercial break-ins and other break-ins involving coin-operated machines that took place in Kitchener, Waterloo and the Greater Toronto Area.

READ MORE: 18-year-old arrested after single-vehicle crash causes power outages in Galt, police say

They said the four were pulled over in a motor vehicle on Water Street in Cambridge at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say they also found and seized suspected fentanyl during the arrest.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Kitchener business targeted in smash and grab

Those arrested were charged with several offences including breaking and entering, possession of break and enter tools and possession of stolen property.

One of the men arrested was also sought on outstanding warrants in Waterloo and Peel Region.