Crime
March 21, 2019 2:48 pm

3 men, 1 woman from Kitchener arrested in connection to break-ins across Southern Ontario: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The arrests were made early Thursday morning.

Global News / File
A A

Three men and a woman from Kitchener have been arrested in connection to a string of break-ins across Southern Ontario, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police allege the foursome were involved in commercial break-ins and other break-ins involving coin-operated machines that took place in Kitchener, Waterloo and the Greater Toronto Area.

READ MORE: 18-year-old arrested after single-vehicle crash causes power outages in Galt, police say

They said the four were pulled over in a motor vehicle on Water Street in Cambridge at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say they also found and seized suspected fentanyl during the arrest.

READ MORE: Police investigating after Kitchener business targeted in smash and grab

Those arrested were charged with several offences including breaking and entering, possession of break and enter tools and possession of stolen property.

One of the men arrested was also sought on outstanding warrants in Waterloo and Peel Region.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Kitchener breakins
Peel
Waterloo
Waterloo breakins
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.