Police investigating after Kitchener business targeted in smash and grab

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after suspects in a smash and grab allegedly used a pickup truck to force entry into the Factory Direct store on Victoria Street North in Kitchener early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 3:15 a.m. and caused significant structural damage to the building, according to police.

Authorities say the alleged thieves also made off with a significant number of electronic items.

A day earlier, a similar incident occurred at a convenience store in Cambridge, where police say suspects used a vehicle to force entry into the building before allegedly attacking the ATM inside and making off with its contents.

This seems to be a growing trend throughout the region in which suspects are allegedly forcing entry into businesses to take goods or ATM machines.

Police could not say whether there is a connection between the latest incidents.

“Every incident gets investigated independently,” Waterloo Regional Police Const. Ashley Dietrich said. “Our investigators work in conjunction with our crime analyst unit to assess factors such as location, mode of entry, items taken and suspects’ description to determine if there are patterns in criminal behaviour.”

She said the cost of the smash and grabs was dependent on the situation.

“Depending on the force used, estimated damages could be anywhere from $500 for a window or door break or several thousand dollars for structural damage caused by vehicles,” she explained.

She offered several tips to store owners who are looking to reduce the likelihood that their businesses are targeted.

Dietrich says store owners could install motion sensor lighting and/or a high-quality video surveillance system.

Business owners should also make sure all doors and windows are locked and keep the area surrounding their store clear of rocks or debris that could be used to break into the building. Having commercial window or door film installed will also decrease the risk of a break-in, police say.

Dietrich also advises merchants to keep their tills empty while they are closed and store items of value out of sight or in a safe.