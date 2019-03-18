Thieves break into pair of Cambridge variety stores

Waterloo Regional Police say that thieves broke into a pair of variety stores in Cambridge early Sunday morning.

They say that around 3 a.m., they attempted to break in to one convenience store on St. Andrews Street but they failed in their attempt.

A short time later, police say they used a stolen vehicle to break in to another store. Once inside, they broke open the ATM and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they caused a significant amount of damage to the store.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.