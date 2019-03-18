Thieves break into pair of Cambridge variety stores
Waterloo Regional Police say that thieves broke into a pair of variety stores in Cambridge early Sunday morning.
They say that around 3 a.m., they attempted to break in to one convenience store on St. Andrews Street but they failed in their attempt.
A short time later, police say they used a stolen vehicle to break in to another store. Once inside, they broke open the ATM and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
READ MORE: 2 stabbed during ‘disturbance’ in Cambridge: police
Police say they caused a significant amount of damage to the store.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.