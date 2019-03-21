Crime
March 21, 2019 11:12 am

18-year-old arrested after single-vehicle crash causes power outages in Galt: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police arrested a man after a single-vehicle crash in Cambridge early Thursday morning caused power outages in the Galt area of the city.

Police say they were called to the area around the intersection of Cedar and Ramore streets for a report of a collision.

They say a vehicle was travelling at high speed when the driver lost control and hit a hydro pole.

Police say they then realized the vehicle was stolen.

The driver of the car was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old man was also arrested and charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

