Cambridge man charged with sharing sexual images with teen on social media: police

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 28-year-old Cambridge man in connection to a cybercrime investigation.

Police allege the man chatted online with a 15-year-old girl from the Niagara region in December and January.

Police say that during the conversations, the man allegedly shared sexually-explicit images on a social media platform with the girl.

The man has been charged with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.