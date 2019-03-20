Cambridge man charged with sharing sexual images with teen on social media: police
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 28-year-old Cambridge man in connection to a cybercrime investigation.
Police allege the man chatted online with a 15-year-old girl from the Niagara region in December and January.
Police say that during the conversations, the man allegedly shared sexually-explicit images on a social media platform with the girl.
The man has been charged with luring a child and making sexually explicit material available to a child.
