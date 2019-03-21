2019 Daytime Emmy Award nominations announced: ‘Days of Our Lives’ leads the pack

The 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday, with the noms revealed on the air during Global‘s The Talk.

Leading the pack: Days of Our Lives, with the long-running Global soap earning 27 nominations. That was enough to edge out General Hospital, which earned 25, while The Young and the Restless nabbed 20 and The Bold and the Beautiful brought in 12.

Also earning a nomination was Julie Chen for her work on The Talk, which she exited in September in the midst of the scandal that engulfed her husband, former CBS chairman Les Moonves, who stepped down following an investigation into numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

READ MORE: Soap Operas call for change in the Daytime Emmy vetting process, threaten to boycott awards

In addition, Alex Trebek — who recently revealed he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer — received a nomination for Jeopardy!, marking his 31st Daytime Emmy nomination.

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards takes place on Sunday, May 5.

Here are the nominations in the major categories:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Jacqueline MacInnes, The Bold and the Beautiful

Laura Wright, General Hospital

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard, General Hospital

Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless

Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives

Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives

Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives

Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives

Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail, General Hospital

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives

Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Legal Courtroom Show

Couples Court with the Cutlers

Judge Judy

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

The People’s Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Program

Ask This Old House

George to the Rescue

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali

Naturally, Danny Seo

This Old House

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Good Morning America

Today Show

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Access Live

The Dr. Oz Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

A Little Help with Carol Burnett

The Real

The Talk

The View

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show

Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben

Steve Harvey, Steve

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen, The Talk

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines, The View Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show

Outstanding Game Show Host

John Michael Higgins, America Says

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Culinary Host

Giada De Laurentiis

Molly Yeh

Pati Jinich

Catherine Fulvio

Valerie Bertinelli