2019 Daytime Emmy Award nominations announced: ‘Days of Our Lives’ leads the pack

The 2019 Daytime Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday, with the noms revealed on the air during Global‘s The Talk.
Leading the pack: Days of Our Lives, with the long-running Global soap earning 27 nominations. That was enough to edge out General Hospital, which earned 25, while The Young and the Restless nabbed 20 and The Bold and the Beautiful brought in 12.
Also earning a nomination was Julie Chen for her work on The Talk, which she exited in September in the midst of the scandal that engulfed her husband, former CBS chairman Les Moonves, who stepped down following an investigation into numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
In addition, Alex Trebek — who recently revealed he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer — received a nomination for Jeopardy!, marking his 31st Daytime Emmy nomination.
The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards takes place on Sunday, May 5.
Here are the nominations in the major categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Marci Miller, Days of Our Lives
Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful
Maura West, General Hospital
Jacqueline MacInnes, The Bold and the Beautiful
Laura Wright, General Hospital
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard, General Hospital
Peter Bergman, The Young and the Restless
Tyler Christopher, Days of Our Lives
Billy Flynn, Days of Our Lives
Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Kassie DePaiva, Days of Our Lives
Linsey Godfrey, Days of Our Lives
Martha Madison, Days of Our Lives
Beth Maitland, The Young and the Restless
Mishael Morgan, The Young and the Restless
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail, General Hospital
Bryton James, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf, Days of Our Lives
Greg Rikaart, Days of Our Lives
Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
Outstanding Legal Courtroom Show
Couples Court with the Cutlers
Judge Judy
Judge Mathis
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
The People’s Court
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
Ask This Old House
George to the Rescue
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali
Naturally, Danny Seo
This Old House
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS This Morning
Good Morning America
Today Show
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Access Live
The Dr. Oz Show
Rachael Ray
Red Table Talk
Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
A Little Help with Carol Burnett
The Real
The Talk
The View
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Dr. Mehmet Oz, The Dr. Oz Show
Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron, Pickler and Ben
Steve Harvey, Steve
Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray
Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Today Show with Kathie Lee & Hoda
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Julie Chen, The Talk
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Sara Haines, The View Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Outstanding Game Show Host
John Michael Higgins, America Says
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune
Chris Harrison, Who Wants To Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Culinary Host
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
Pati Jinich
Catherine Fulvio
Valerie Bertinelli
