March 20, 2019 9:06 pm

Surrey RCMP release pictures of suspect accused of robbing woman using ATM

By Online Journalist  Global News

The suspect in an investigation involving a woman who was allegedly robbed at a downtown Surrey ATM is seen on surveillance video.

Surrey RCMP have released pictures of a suspect in an alleged robbery last month and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Police say the alleged robbery happened on Feb. 24 around 7 p.m.

According to a police news release, a woman was using an ATM machine near City Centre when she was approached from behind by a man who threatened her with a weapon and demanded she withdraw money for him.

The man is believed to have fled eastbound with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was last seen near Whalley Boulevard and 102 Avenue, where he may have gotten into a taxi.

Pictures released by Surrey RCMP show the suspect on surveillance cameras in the area.

The suspect is described as a tall Caucasian man with a slim build and dark facial hair. He was wearing a two-tone grey winter jacket, light-coloured pants and gloves at the time of the alleged incident.

Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

