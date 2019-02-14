Alleged serial Surrey convenience store robber charged

A man wanted in connection with a string of convenience store robberies in Surrey is facing charges.

RCMP began investigating following a reported robbery at a convenience store in the 15100-block of 96 Avenue on Oct. 23, 2018. Three more robberies were reported at the same store between Oct. 23 and Nov. 29, 2018.

Kyle Danyliuk has been arrested. He’s facing a number of robbery, weapons and fraud related charges.

Police say a thorough investigation led to them linking the 26-year-old to the four incidents.

“The efforts made investigating these occurrences and identifying the suspect, is a demonstration of the hard work and commitment our officers provide on a daily basis,” Insp. Beth McAndie, Major Crime Senior Investigator, said in a media release.

“Recent crime statistics indicate robberies in Surrey continue to be on a downward trend with a 19% decrease from 2017 to 2018 which is an indication of the prevention and enforcement efforts of the Surrey RCMP.”

