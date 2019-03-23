New portable digital signs aim to reduce traffic congestion on the North Shore

Anyone who’s driven on the North Shore knows how frustrating it can be to get caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic because of an accident or construction.

Now a new pilot project looks at making your commute a little smoother.

WATCH: (Aired April 25, 2018) North Shore traffic solution proposed

Sixteen portable digital message signs have been installed along busy routes between Lions Gate Bridge, Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and near on- and off-ramps along Highway 1.

The signs let drivers know about traffic delays, lane closures and incidents in real time, allowing drivers to pick an alternate route.

READ MORE: Province ramping up towing to clear bridges between North Shore and Vancouver while ruling out third span

“We know that people are frustrated with traffic queues that can occur when there is an accident or a vehicle breaks down,” said Claire Trevena, Minister for Transportation and Infrastructure.

“That’s why we’re setting up a series of digital signs to inform drivers of what’s going on, helping them to detour quickly and avoid the scene of an incident.”

The pilot project will last for six to 12 months. If successful, locations for permanent signs will be reviewed.

READ MORE: B.C. government introduces sweeping changes aimed at quickly clearing highway accident scenes

It costs $23,000 per month to lease the digital signs. The expense will be shared between the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the City of North Vancouver, the District of North Vancouver and the District of West Vancouver.

Digital message signs have been placed at the following locations:

Highway 1 eastbound between the Cypress Bowl Road on-ramp and 22nd Street off-ramp

15th Street northbound between Kings Avenue and Lawson Avenue

Highway 1 eastbound between 15th Street on-ramp and Taylor Way off-ramp

Capilano Road northbound between Garden Avenue and Fullerton Avenue

Highway 1 westbound between Capilano Road off-ramp and Westview Drive on-ramp

Highway 1 eastbound between Westview Drive on-ramp and Lonsdale Avenue off-ramp

Lonsdale Avenue southbound between 29th Street and 27th Street

Lonsdale Avenue northbound between 21st Street and 22nd Street

Highway 1 westbound between the Lonsdale on-ramp and Lynn Valley off-ramp

Boulevard Crescent northbound between 19th Street E and 21st Street E

Lynn Valley Road southbound between 27th Street and St. Christopher Road

Mountain Highway southbound between Kirkstone Road and 18th Street E

Mt. Seymour Parkway westbound between Riverside Drive W and Seymour Boulevard

Highway 1 westbound between the Hastings Street on-ramp and 1st Street off-ramp

West Georgia Street westbound between Bidwell Street and Cardero Street

Marine Drive eastbound at 17th Street