Decision Alberta

More
Politics
March 20, 2019 2:46 pm
Updated: March 20, 2019 2:48 pm

Vouchers, tax credits part of Alberta Party leader’s child-care plan

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel made a child care announcement in Edmonton. The plan is to focus on lower- and middle-income families. Kendra Slugoski reports.

A A

Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel says a government led by him would provide vouchers and tax credits to help families with kids in daycare or after-school care.

Story continues below

Making his first announcement his campaign to the April 16 provincial election, Mandel says low- and middle-income families could use the vouchers at any licensed daycare.

He says the vouchers would provide a subsidy — on a sliding scale depending on family income — of up to 100 per cent of child-care costs.

READ MORE: Alberta Party pledges mandatory vaccinations for school children if elected

An income-tested caregiver tax credit would be available for families choosing not to use licensed care.

Stephen-Mandel-childcare-4

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel interacting with children at a west Edmonton daycare, where he announced his party’s child care plan. Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Global News
Stephen-Mandel-childcare-1

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel interacting with children at a west Edmonton daycare, where he announced his party’s child care plan. Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Global News
Stephen-Mandel-childcare-3

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel interacting with children at a west Edmonton daycare, where he announced his party’s child care plan. Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Global News
Stephen-Mandel-childcare-2

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel interacting with children at a west Edmonton daycare, where he announced his party’s child care plan. Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Global News

Mandel also says an Alberta Party government would create more affordable child-care spaces around the province.

He says the NDP government’s $25-a-day child-care plan covers just under 7,300 kids, but his party’s program would apply to more than 100,000 Alberta families.

READ MORE: Politicians hit the road for votes on Day 2 of the election campaign

“This represents the biggest expansion of child care in the history of Alberta, which will support participation in the workforce and position Alberta for a prosperous future,” Mandel said Wednesday in a written release.

“Alberta’s kids are our most important investment and that’s why we are putting children first.”

Families with a combined income of less than $30,000 wouldn’t pay anything for child care, he said.

That would increase in increments for every extra $20,000 of income and would max out at $30 a day per child for families making between $90,000 and $110,000.

READ MORE: How Global News is covering Alberta election 2019

WATCH BELOW: Shaye Ganam hears from former PC MLA Heather Klimchuk and Justin Archer of Berlin Communications about what Albertans can expect during the election.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 Alberta election
Alberta child care
Alberta daycare
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta Legislature
Alberta Party
Alberta politics
Alberta Provincial Election
Alberta spring election
Daycare
Decision Alberta
Spring election Alberta
Stephen Mandel

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.