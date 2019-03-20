RCMP need help locating missing bison for an Alberta rancher

RCMP are looking to the public for help locating bison that went missing from an Alberta ranch.

The rancher reached out to officers in Sundre, Alta. in January after discovering four of his bison, which had been accounted for at the end of October, were missing.

A news release from RCMP stated, “aerial reconnaissance” of the rancher’s property led them to discover the fence surrounding the bison pasture was damaged or had been tampered with.

RCMP don’t know if the bison were taken by predators, were stolen or went missing, but said bison are “known to be herd animals” and it is “uncommon for several bison cows to go astray.”

The missing bison are between the ages of eight and 20 years old.

Sundre RCMP are asking anyone with information about the whereabouts of the bison to call their detachment at 403-638-3675 or to contact Crime Stoppers.