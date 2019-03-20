N.S. man who allegedly stole volunteer firefighter’s car arrested
A Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a volunteer firefighter has been arrested.
RCMP say Bradley James Barton, 34, was taken into custody “with no issues” from a residence in Amherst, N.S., on Tuesday morning.
“It was information from the public,” said RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau, when asked what led to the arrest.
RCMP issued the arrest warrant earlier this month, along with two photos of the heavily-tattooed Barton. The Pugwash, N.S., man’s distinctive facial art garnered much attention on social media.
It’s alleged Barton crashed a vehicle in Cumberland County that he had stolen earlier in the day on March 3. A volunteer firefighter stopped to help him, and that’s when police say Barton stole the firefighter’s vehicle.
The vehicle has since been recovered.
Barton is charged with:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle
- Theft Under $5,000 (4 counts)
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
- Mischief Over $5,000
- Mischief Under $5,000
- Breach of Recognizance (2 counts)
