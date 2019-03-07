Police search for N.S. man who allegedly stole car from firefighter who stopped to help

A province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a Nova Scotia man who allegedly stole a vehicle from a volunteer firefighter who had stopped to help after a collision.

Cumberland District RCMP have released photos of Bradley James Barton, 34, of Pugwash, N.S., who is charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Theft Under $5,000 (4 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Mischief Over $5,000

Mischief Under $5,000

Breach of Recognizance (2 counts)

RCMP allege Barton had crashed a vehicle that he had stolen earlier in the day. The volunteer firefighter stopped to offer assistance, and that’s when police say Barton stole the firefighter’s vehicle.

According to a post on the Firefighters of Nova Scotia Facebook page, the incident happened on Thompson Road in Oxford Junction over the weekend.

Barton is described as a white male, six-foot-one-inches tall, and weighs 270 pounds. He has a shaved head and blue eyes, as well as many tattoos on his body and face.

Anyone who sees Barton is advised not to approach him. Instead, you should call police at 902-447-2525 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.