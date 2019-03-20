Crime
OPP recover $300,000 in cash allegedly stolen by employee of Fergus business

Wellington County OPP say they found $300,000 in stolen cash in a Fergus storage locker on Tuesday.

Wellington County OPP say officers have recovered over $300,000 in cash that was allegedly stolen from a business in Fergus.

One of the managers was allegedly stealing bank-deposit bags containing cash for the last eight months, police said in a news release.

Most of the cash was found in a storage locker in Fergus on Tuesday after the OPP’s major crime unit carried out a search warrant, according to police.

A 22-year-old man from Elora was arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in April.

Police are asking anyone with information into this investigation to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

