OPP recover $300,000 in cash allegedly stolen by employee of Fergus business

Wellington County OPP say officers have recovered over $300,000 in cash that was allegedly stolen from a business in Fergus.

One of the managers was allegedly stealing bank-deposit bags containing cash for the last eight months, police said in a news release.

Most of the cash was found in a storage locker in Fergus on Tuesday after the OPP’s major crime unit carried out a search warrant, according to police.

A 22-year-old man from Elora was arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen property.

He will make a court appearance in April.

Police are asking anyone with information into this investigation to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

Over $300,000 estimated cash recovered by @wellingtncounty #OPP #MajorCrimeUnit from search warrant on @CentrWellington storage locker today. Employee charged after stealing bank deposits over eighth month span from local business^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/GTxrODmtFA — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 19, 2019