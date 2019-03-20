OPP recover $300,000 in cash allegedly stolen by employee of Fergus business
Wellington County OPP say officers have recovered over $300,000 in cash that was allegedly stolen from a business in Fergus.
One of the managers was allegedly stealing bank-deposit bags containing cash for the last eight months, police said in a news release.
READ MORE: Mother of Kaden Young allegedly had alcohol, drugs in system night of son’s drowning
Most of the cash was found in a storage locker in Fergus on Tuesday after the OPP’s major crime unit carried out a search warrant, according to police.
A 22-year-old man from Elora was arrested and charged with theft and possession of stolen property.
BELOW: Income tax changes for 2019
He will make a court appearance in April.
READ MORE: Breslau break-in likely connected to 6 Guelph break-ins: police
Police are asking anyone with information into this investigation to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.