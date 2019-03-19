RCMP locate vehicle in West Kootenay river crash believed to have killed 2 teens

Police have located a Volkswagen Beetle that plunged into the Pend Oreille River in the West Kootenays, likely taking the lives of two teens inside.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday along Seven Mile Dam Road near the community of Trail, B.C.

The driver and the passenger in the front seat were able to swim to the surface and save themselves, but the backseat passengers, a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl, remain missing and are presumed dead.

West Kootenay Traffic Services Sgt. Chad Badry said divers with the RCMP underwater recovery team were on site at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and have found the car.

“They’ve located the vehicle, but they’re still in the process of searching for the two missing teens,” he said.

Badry said investigators are hoping to bring the search to a conclusion as quickly as possible and move on to other aspects of the investigation, including what prompted the crash.

“This particular road right where it happened, it’s paved. There was no snow or ice, there was a little bit of loose gravel, there is a curve in the road there — we’re still investigating what the cause of the crash was.”

One of the two survivors remains in hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the other was treated for minor injuries and has been released.