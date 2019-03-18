Hit-and-run crash in Vancouver sends 2 to hospital

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that has left two people in hospital.
It happened on Fraser Street near East 20th Avenue, just after midnight on Monday.
Police say a 25-year-old woman from Surrey and a 35-year-old man from Vancouver were rushed to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
