Crime
March 18, 2019 8:03 am
Updated: March 18, 2019 8:05 am

Hit-and-run crash in Vancouver sends 2 to hospital

By News Anchor  CKNW

It happened on Fraser Street near East 20th Avenue, just after midnight on Monday.

Courtesy of Shane McKichan
A A

Vancouver police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that has left two people in hospital.

It happened on Fraser Street near East 20th Avenue, just after midnight on Monday.

Police say a 25-year-old woman from Surrey and a 35-year-old man from Vancouver were rushed to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP seeking driver of pick-up truck who fled collision scene

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
East 20th Avenue
Fraser Street
Hit and Run
hit and run Fraser St
hit and run Fraser street
Vancouver
Vancouver hit and run
vancouver police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.