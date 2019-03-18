Surrey RCMP seeking driver of pick-up truck who fled collision scene

Surrey RCMP are looking for the driver of a pick-up truck who fled the scene of a single vehicle collision Sunday night.

Just after 10 pm, Surrey RCMP were called to the intersection of King George and 128th Street where a white Chevy pick-up had crashed through a concrete and steel barrier, coming to rest at the edge of a Chevron parking lot.

A passenger of the vehicle has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

It’s not known whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.