Crime
March 19, 2019 1:40 pm
Updated: March 19, 2019 1:41 pm

VPD release video of ‘disturbing assault’ in Yaletown that left man unconscious

By News Anchor  CKNW

WATCH: Vancouver Police are looking for two men involved in an altercation on March 31, 2018 outside of Pierre's Champagne Lounge in downtown Vancouver.

Vancouver police have released video of a 2018 assault in Yaletown in the hopes the public can help identify the suspects.

Police say on March 31, staff at Pierre’s Champagne Lounge called 911 to report a fight had occurred and a man was unconscious. Officers arrived minutes later but the suspects had fled.

The video shows a man outside the lounge punching another man, who falls to the ground.

A 28-year-old Burnaby man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, while a second victim suffered minor injuries.

“This is a serious, disturbing assault,” VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said. “The victim continues to deal with the effects of his life-changing injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police detectives at at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

