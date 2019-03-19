VPD release video of ‘disturbing assault’ in Yaletown that left man unconscious

Vancouver police have released video of a 2018 assault in Yaletown in the hopes the public can help identify the suspects.

READ MORE: 3 men stabbed, 6 arrested and released after early morning brawl in Yaletown

Police say on March 31, staff at Pierre’s Champagne Lounge called 911 to report a fight had occurred and a man was unconscious. Officers arrived minutes later but the suspects had fled.

The video shows a man outside the lounge punching another man, who falls to the ground.

READ MORE: Family of nightclub promoter killed on Granville Street one year ago still waits for justice

A 28-year-old Burnaby man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, while a second victim suffered minor injuries.

“This is a serious, disturbing assault,” VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard said. “The victim continues to deal with the effects of his life-changing injuries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police detectives at at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Fraser Valley temple president charged with sexual assault (March 8)