Thieves cause serious damage during attempted ATM theft in Guelph: police

Police say a payday loan company in Guelph suffered serious damage after an attempted ATM theft early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the business on Silvercreek Parkway North, near Willow Road at around 4:30 a.m. for a security alarm.

READ MORE: $15K withdrawn from accounts of Fergus, Ont., woman after distraction theft: OPP

Police also received a call from a witness who reported two vehicles were ramming the storefront.

Officers arrived to find the interior of the business completely gutted as it appears a pickup truck drove all the way into the back of the building.

One truck, which appears to be stolen, was left behind, but the suspects took off in another dark-coloured pickup truck, police said.

It was last seen driving westbound on Woodlawn Road.

This is the third time the business has been targeted by thieves.

In June 2017, the suspects smashed through a window and tried to pull the ATM with a chain, but failed when the chain snapped.

The business was hit again in September 2017, causing $20,000 in damage after a truck smashed through the business. In that case, the thieves managed to steal the ATM, police said.

READ MORE: Guelph police seize $9,500 in fentanyl, two arrested

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7523.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website.

WATCH: OPP release surveillance footage of Hillsburgh ATM theft (September 2018)