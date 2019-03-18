Guelph police seize $9,500 in fentanyl, two arrested
Guelph police say two people are facing charges after seizing $9,500 in fentanyl.
An investigation started on Friday into a man allegedly trafficking the deadly opioid, police said in a news release.
A 39-year-old man was arrested along with a 38-year-old woman.
Police said they found $9,000 worth of fentanyl on the man and another $500 on the woman.
Officers also carried out a search warrant at the man’s house and police said they found a small amount of Oxycodone.
Police have charged the man with trafficking-related offenses, while the woman was charged with possession.
