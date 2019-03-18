B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but it can protect environment

VANCOUVER – A lawyer for the British Columbia government says the province knows it cannot stop the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, but it can enact environmental laws to mitigate the harm it may cause.

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is considering a reference case filed by the province that asks if it has jurisdiction to regulate the transport of oil through its territory and restrict bitumen shipments from Alberta.

Joseph Arvay, who represents B.C., says his opponents in the case are essentially saying provinces are powerless to enact laws that prevent environmental harm to their lands, waters, people and animals.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau say only Ottawa – not the provinces – has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines.

But Arvay says a spill of diluted bitumen in B.C. would be disastrous and the province is not required to simply accept such a

fate.

Instead, he says it can be proactive in trying to prevent harm.