No injuries reported after school bus, passenger van collide in Tay Township

No injuries were reported after a school bus and a passenger van collided in Tay Township, police say.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say on Monday at around 9:20 a.m., the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Jephson and Albert streets.

Police say the school bus had 44 passengers aboard at the time of the collision, but no occupants of either vehicle were injured as a result of the incident.

Officers say following an investigation into the cause of the crash, the driver of the school bus was charged with a Highway Traffic Act offence.

Police say the roadway was temporarily closed while the bus was removed from the scene.