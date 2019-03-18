Suspected impaired driver sought who abandoned vehicle after high-speed chase: Halifax police

Police in Halifax are looking for a suspected impaired driver who allegedly abandoned their vehicle after a high-speed chase.

Halifax Regional Police initially stopped the suspected impaired driver just after 4 a.m. Monday at Windsor Street and the Bedford Highway Exchange.

The white Volkswagen Passat stopped initially when police activated their emergency lights, but then fled “at a high rate of speed,” according to authorities.

Police say they pursued the vehicle for a short distance but called off the chase due to how fast the vehicle was travelling in a residential area.

The vehicle was found abandoned minutes later on Bayers Road.

Patrol officers and a police service dog searched the area but could not find the driver. The vehicle has since been seized and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.