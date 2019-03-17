Traffic
March 17, 2019 5:52 pm

1 dead following crash east of Bobcaygeon

Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a collision near Gypsy Point Road, east of Bobcaygeon, on Sunday morning.

OPP say the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on County Road 36.

According to police, a vehicle went off the road and collided with a hydro pole.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin are notified, police say.

County Road 36 is closed while police investigate.

