accident george street
March 17, 2019 11:11 am
Updated: March 17, 2019 11:13 am

Peterborough woman dead following crash on Friday

By Videographer  Global News

Peterborough woman dead following crash on Friday

A A

A 55-year-old Peterborough woman has died following a crash at Lansdowne Street and Roger Neilson Way on Friday evening.

The crash happened round 6:30 pm. A car and a pickup truck collided at the intersection.

READ MORE: Dump truck spills diesel in crash off Highway 115 in Peterborough

The woman had no vital signs when emergency crews arrived and was put into an ambulance.

Police say they will not be identifying the deceased at this time.

The area was closed to traffic for the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident george street
collision peterborough
Lansdowne Street Crash
peterborough woman
Woman dead
woman killed

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.