Nova Scotia man charged after firearms complaint: RCMP

A man from Lower West Pubnico, N.S., is facing multiple charges after being arrested on Friday by RCMP.

Police says that at 4:57 p.m., officers responded to a firearms complaint at a residence where shots were allegedly fired.

Multiple units responded to the scene and eventually convinced the man to inside to surrender and exit the home.

He was arrested without further incident.

A 35-year-old man is now facing the following charges:

Pointing a firearm

Uttering threats

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of discharging a firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a firearm

Two counts of failure to comply

The man has been remanded into police custody and is set to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Monday.