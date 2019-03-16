N.S. RCMP arrest break-and-enter suspect who allegedly lost his shoes while fleeing

A 21-year-old man who allegedly lost his shoes while fleeing the scene of a break and enter has been arrested, police say.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Lighthouse Road in Fox Point, N.S., at around 2:52 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, police say they came across a break and enter in progress.

While trying to arrest the two suspects found inside the home, police say one fled “into the nearby ocean” and the other ran into the woods. The suspect in the ocean was promptly arrested.

Mason Gary Michael Brigley, 21, of Fox Point has been charged with break and enter, mischief, obstruction, taking a motor vehicle without consent and failure to comply with conditions.

Brigley appeared in court on Thursday and was released on conditions. He is scheduled to return to Bridgewater provincial court on March 27.

Police say the man who fled into the woods got away and lost his shoes while running. In a news release Saturday, police said he was arrested Thursday night in Hubbards.

Police say the 25-year-old man from Bridgewater has not yet been charged but that it’s expected to happen soon.