March 16, 2019 11:49 am

Police seek help in solving Bridgewater-area arson

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Lunenburg District RCMP are investigating a fire believed to be arson in the Bridgewater area on Friday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for setting a vacant building on fire in the Bridgewater, N.S., area Friday morning.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they responded to a fire on Harlow Road in Conquerall Bank, N.S., just after 6:30 a.m.

Volunteer firefighters from Conquerall Bank, Bridgewater and Pleasantville responded with police, according to the RCMP.

The home was fully engulfed when police arrived,” a police news release reads. “Police learned the home was not occupied.”

Police say a witness reported that two people were at the home at approximately 12:30 a.m. and the fire started right after they left.

Surveillance cameras at a neighbouring home led police to believe the fire was suspicious in nature.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the community Friday morning to contact Lunenburg District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

